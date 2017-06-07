ALTON - Things Remembered at Alton Square Mall will be closing soon.

The business specializes in personalized gifts that inspire. Presently, there is a 25 percent off sale on items at the location.

Things Remembered offers custom engraved or monogrammed gifts for any occasion.

Kirlin’s Hallmark announced it would be closing last week at Alton Square Mall.

Chuck Ibold, corporate counsel for Things Remembered, confirmed the Alton store will close by the end of month.

“The store is closing and the mall and all the employees know,” Ibold said. “We think it will be closing by the end of the month. We always look each at each store and determine whether it makes sense to continue operating, it is an ongoing process.”

Ibold said Things Remembered has embraced the web and has a robust site for clients. He guessed the company had about 450 stores nationwide at the present time.

He said store closings are always difficult for the corporate staff.

“It affects the employees and it is always a difficult decision,” he said. “We try to make it as easy as possible for employees.”

