ALTON - Theresa Collins was recently named Chief Executive Officer of Senior Services Plus, Inc. located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton, IL. The agency's Board of Directors took this action at their regular monthly meeting this past week.

Mrs. Collins has been with the Agency for 12 years and previously was Chief Operation Officer. She fills the position following the resignation of Jonathan Becker.

Mrs. Collins serves on many professional boards including the Illinois Association of Community Care Providers Homecare Providers in the role of President. She is President of the State of Illinois Community Care Program Advisory Council. She is a member of the Older Adult Services Advisory Council for the state of Illinois and serves as an Executive Council Member for AARP-Illinois. She is currently serving her third term as an elected member to the Board of Education in Belle Valley District #119, where she serves as Vice-President.

She has a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Greenville College and a certificate in Business Management for Non-Profit Leaders through Washington University, Olin School of Business.

The Chief Executive Officer is directly responsible to the Board of Directors for the administration of all Agency funded programs in accordance with regulatory policies and procedures established by Federal, State, Illinois Department on Aging, Area Agency on Aging of Southwestern Illinois, or any other funding source.

“The Board of Directors is excited about the leadership and direction Mrs. Collins will bring to SSP,” said Board President Chuck Parr. “We look forward to SSP remaining as a premier provider of services to older Americans.”

