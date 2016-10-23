



EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook returned to his hometown roots on Thursday, Oct. 20, and paid a special visit to students at his alma mater, Greenfield High School.

“I have the wonderful opportunity to talk to the students about what college can mean in their life and what SIUE might mean for them,” Pembrook said. “The auditorium where I spoke is where I was in musicals and style shows, so it’s a trip down memory lane.”

Students, faculty and staff greeted Pembrook. His family sat proudly as he shared his education and career journey with the students.

“My class, which graduated in 1974, was the largest class that ever went through Greenfield High School,” he told the students. “We had 78 students!”

Pembrook emphasized what students should research when considering a higher education institution. He discussed SIUE’s scholarship opportunities, academic programming and support, campus life and safety, convenient location and more.

“The question your generation asks most often is what can I do to change the world,” Pembrook explained. “It’s less about your title. It’s less about what you will earn. You want to know that you’re going to do to make a difference.

“One of the things I’m extremely proud of at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is that our mission statement is shaping a changing world.”

“This was an extremely special moment in Greenfield High School history, because we have never had the chancellor of any university visit, and we’re extremely proud of Randy Pembrook,” said Kevin Bowman, superintendent of Greenfield Community Unit School District (CUSD) #10.

Students appreciated the opportunity to hear from a Greenfield alumnus who has experienced such incredible success.

“It was really cool that he was from this area, so it made it more personal for us,” said senior Baxie Maggart. “I definitely want to further my education and help people. I’m looking into nursing and have heard that SIUE has a great nursing program.”

“It made the whole school think about the possibilities,” added junior Matthew Walker. “I would like to explore electrical engineering.”

“He delivered a great message today, that if you work hard, good things will happen,” said Bowman. “We’re a small close-knit community here in Greenfield. Seeing a graduate like Randy Pembrook, who has been highly successful in education, makes every student here know that maybe I can do something like that in my future.

“In this day and age, you’re going to need quite a bit more education to be successful. The more experience we can give our student body, the better off they’ll be.”

