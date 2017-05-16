EAST ALTON - The intersection of Sixth Street and Bowman in East Alton is currently closed to traffic following the ground opening Friday to reveal a hole nearly 10-feet deep.



East Alton Street Superintendent Roger Phillips said the street opened due to weeks of rains and an improperly-installed sewer line, which he said was placed "years ago." When it opened Friday, he said it was nearly 10-feet deep. The manhole was cut and contractors were called to the scene Monday, Phillips said. After the hole was filled with sand, however, Phillips said a water main 16-feet below the surface was damaged by an improperly-installed errant sewer pipe from previous constructions. On Tuesday morning, workers from the street department were working to stop the water main from stopping its gushing.

Phillips said the street may be ready for traffic by Tuesday evening, assuming everything goes as plan, which has not been the case thus far.

"Since its filling Monday, a water main broke, and that's our problem now," Phillips said. "We couldn't get it shut down, so we're putting in two line stops. We will back fill it with sand and asphalt it."

There are no further dangers of more sinkholes opening in the area at this time, Phillips said. He said he was not sure why the previous sewer line was installed the way it was, but said that improper piping is what caused both the original sinkhole and the complications arising from attempting to repair it.

