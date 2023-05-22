EDWARDSVILLE — The Gori Law Firm recently announced the hiring of Kaitlyn Crnkovich as its newest attorney. Crnkovich joins the firm’s asbestos litigation team, where she represents individuals or groups who have been affected by asbestos exposure.

Prior to joining The Gori Law Firm, Crnkovich worked for a medical malpractice and personal injury law firm. She was also previously a prosecutor focusing on cases involving domestic violence and juvenile cases. During law school, she interned at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in their felony trial division.

“Kaitlyn is very passionate about helping our clients,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of The Gori Law Firm. “Combined with her experience, we believe that she is a great addition to our firm, and we are excited to have her as part of the team.”

Crnkovich received her juris doctorate from The University of Illinois Chicago School of Law in 2015. Before law school, she received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Bradley University. Crnkovich also has her Master’s in Business Administration from DePaul University in Chicago.

To learn more about The Gori Law Firm and its attorneys, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for those suffering from asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C., and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

