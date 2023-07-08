ALTON - At 2:49 p.m. on July 7, 2023, the Alton Police Department was contacted by a local business that has recently been the victim of several felony thefts. The business employee requested officer assistance in retrieving the stolen property.

Alton Police Chief Ford said Alton Police Officers and detectives agreed to assist in the recovery of the stolen property. In doing so, they observed the theft suspect with stolen property in the 2300 block of State Street, Alton. As officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect was able to flee the area in a vehicle. The suspect then refused to pull over and instead fled in an attempt to elude officers.

"A pursuit ensued with officers successfully deploying stop sticks to disable the vehicle," Chief Ford said. "The vehicle came to a stop just across the Clark Bridge in Missouri. The suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot and then subsequently continued his efforts to flee by swimming in a nearby body of water.

"Officers were able to swim to the suspect and ultimately take him into custody. Officers and the suspect were later retrieved by boat from the body of water.

The stolen property was recovered in the 2300 block of State Street. The suspect remains in custody and the facts of the case will be presented for criminal charges to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office this coming week."

Chief Ford said the Alton Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Alton Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Wood River Police Department, Illinois State Police, St. Louis County Air Support, and St. Charles County Police Department.

