EDWARDSVILLE – With more than 51 years in the banking industry, and more than 40 years at TheBANK of Edwardsville, Bill Alexander retired from his position as Executive Vice President on December 30, 2016. Alexander will remain on TheBANK’s Board of Directors, as well as a director of its holding company, THE BANC ED CORP.

“It’s been a wonderful journey being a banker in my hometown bank,” Alexander said. “I’ve been so fortunate to be able to make life-long relationships with so many quality people – both fellow employees and customers – and to be a part of TheBANK growing from a small community bank into such a well-respected institution throughout the St. Louis metro area. I have truly relished the opportunity to serve people, and most importantly, to help people.”

Alexander thanked his fellow directors, and said he looks forward to continuing working with them to help shape the landscape of TheBANK well into the future.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to my fellow directors, and especially the Cassens, Plummer and Shashek families, for all of their support throughout the years,” he said. “You don’t stay in one place for so long without help along the way, and I feel blessed to work with such a group of fine people.”

Article continues after sponsor message

A near lifelong resident of Edwardsville, Alexander began his career in banking in October, 1965, at Edwardsville National Bank and Trust Company as a trainee in the loan department. Over the next 10 years, he progressed rapidly at Edwardsville National, eventually being named vice president and cashier, which at the time was the top operations position.

He joined TheBANK as a vice president in 1976, and over the next four decades he played a pivotal role in the management of TheBANK’s growth as a vice president, senior vice president and his current title, executive vice president. He even served as interim president of TheBANK in 2004. The position was offered to him on a full-term basis, but he declined due to retirement plans at the time. However, he helped lead the searches that brought Tom Holloway and Kevin Powers to TheBANK as presidents.

Outside of his day-to-day duties, Alexander served a multitude of charitable, civic and educational organizations at the local, state and national levels – as well as serving his country for a six-year stint in the United States Air Force Reserves as an Aeromedical Technician during the Vietnam Conflict, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. He has been a near lifelong member and supporter of Trinity Lutheran Church and School, was named a “Paul Harris Fellow” by the Edwardsville Rotary Club, and earned the “Distinguished Service Award” from the Edwardsville Jaycees in 1976.

About TheBANK of Edwardsville

Established in 1868, TheBANK of Edwardsville is a leading, locally-owned community bank in the metro St. Louis area with 20 locations in Illinois and Missouri. TheBANK has a tradition of providing personal service, offering the most innovative products and giving back to the communities in which it serves. For more information, please visit us online at www.4thebank.com, on Facebook at www.facebook/thebankofedwardsville or on Twitter at @4thebank.

More like this: