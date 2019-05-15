EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA’s Annual Campaign offers financial assistance to youth, families and seniors by providing memberships, programs, outreach services, childcare and summer camp. The YMCA exceeded this year’s campaign goal by raising over $166,000. Over 200 donors celebrated at the Leclaire Room on Tuesday night.

Attendees included local business leaders, community members, YMCA members, staff and the YMCA’s Board of Directors. Over the last five years, the Edwardsville YMCA has raised over $725,000 through the Annual Campaign. This year, the YMCA projects to give away over $280,000 to those in need and the money raised through the Annual Campaign will go a long way towards helping that cause.

The night included a social hour with music provided by Seth Alms and Jimmy Usery, both Edwardsville YMCA employees, dinner and an hour long program featuring video testimonies of the impact the campaign makes. Speakers included YMCA Board President Mark Motley, YMCA Board Vice President Elizabeth Grant, YMCA Board Member Amanda Couch and the YMCA’s CEO Tom Verheyen. Verheyen reflected on the evening, “We wanted to thank the community for their continued support of not only the Annual Campaign, but the Edwardsville YMCA. We can continue to help so many more people due to the kindness of so many in our community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

One of the programs made possible from the financial assistance program is Interaction. The program offers special needs adults and children to enjoy fellowship, games, swimming, holidays and more on the first Friday of every month September through May. The long-time volunteer leader of Interaction, Mary Hunt, was honored during the festivities along with her team: Randy Hunt and Jackie and Harley Schmidt. The four will be retiring in May in order to spend more time with family, but as a presenter, Senior Membership Director, Erin Richardson said, “they will always be welcome to return and see the group that they love and watched grow for over 20 years.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Edwardsville YMCA’s Annual Campaign, Interaction program or would like to get involved and make a donation, please visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com.

More like this: