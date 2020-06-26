The Wood River Police Department And ILEAS Special Response Team Execute Search Warrant Thursday
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department and the ILEAS Special Response Team executed a search warrant at approximately 6:20 a.m., on June 25, 2020, at 721 Longfellow Ave., Wood River Illinois.
The search warrant was obtained by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit after diligent work by a Wood River Police Department Patrol Officer and the Drug Unit. The investigation has been ongoing since March of 2020.
The following two individuals were taken into custody during the search warrant and were charged with felony drug offenses:
MATTHEW W. CAMBRON
MALE
AGE: 49
721 LONGFELLOW AVE.
WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS
KERRY J. DOOLEY
MALE
AGE: 30
721 LONGFELLOW AVE.
WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS
Both were charged in Madison County Circuit Court with UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF, WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, LOOK-A-LIKE SUBSTANCE, and UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE. Bond was set at $75,000.00. Both were held in the Wood River City Jail until being transferred to the Madison County Jail.
The Wood River Police Department will continue to pursue illegal drug activity. This investigation is another example of the dedication of the officers and the drug unit of the Wood River Police Department working for the good citizens of the City of Wood River.
