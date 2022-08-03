Each child must have a signed waiver on file to play. You can sign the waiver ahead of time at www.prideofil.com/waiver

The Wonder Years preschool welcomes future scholars ages 3 through 5 years to 926 McDonough Lake Road in Collinsville, Illinois. It is situated within the Pride of Illinois gym which has been teaching young people character through athletics for over 17 years. Pride of Illinois hosts over 175 preschool students in our dedicated skills classes each week and now is the time to expand the specialist services we offer to include academic excellence.

The Wonder Years staff are well qualified, experienced and fully invested in developing the young minds of the Metro East.

The Wonder Years educational approach is driven by child-centered, experiential learning, and values the belief that children are strong, and competent citizens who are full of wonder and curiosity to learn. The Wonder Years preschool will develop young minds through movement, instill a fitness habit, and inspire a lifelong desire to learn.

Studies show that preschool gymnastics enhances cognitive development and academic readiness essentials such as visual differentiation, hand-eye coordination, and sensory discrimination. So every day, students at The Wonder Years will experience a specialized gymnastics class.

Emerging science about brain development of young children has now proven what coaches and teachers have long understood —that movement and play are essential for maximizing intellectual and emotional development as their brains mature. After expert coaches lead students through their gymnastics class, our experienced preschool teachers will guide students through math, language, literacy, arts, science, Spanish, and social-emotional growth activities. Field Trip Fridays will be a monthly occurrence for students and families to explore new places and form friendships with classmates.

The Metro East and surrounding communities are feeling the effects of the national childcare shortage, with some parents being placed on waitlists for months before being accepted into an affordable preschool program. The Wonder Years aims to alleviate some of that parental stress by providing an excellent opportunity for their children to engage in a preschool designed around the wonder of childhood. We don’t just teach flexibility, we live it, by offering various enrollment options allowing parents to tailor their little one’s preschool experience to their real-life needs.

