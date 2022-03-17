EAST ALTON – The Illinois Chapter of The Wildlife Society is holding its annual meeting, April 10-12, in The Commons, on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus.

The three-day annual chapter meeting will feature approximately 20 presenters, who will be discussing topics pertaining to wildlife monitoring and management, disease, ecology and more.

The event is open to the public, and will include the option to attend in-person or virtually. In addition to talk and poster presentation sessions, there will also be a workshop, a banquet and a business meeting.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students throughout Illinois, but especially students at Lewis and Clark Community College interested in the wildlife field” said Justin Shew, the Illinois chapter’s President-elect, and Conservation Program Manager at L&C’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm). “I’m excited to have several of my students presenting their work. Attendees and students can network with wildlife professionals, practice presenting at a student-friendly conference setting and attend a conference that is less overwhelming than large national conferences.”

The workshop, “Google Earth Engine for Ecologists,” is available to all attendees, free of charge with registration. It will give participants the opportunity to learn potential applications of Google Earth Engine in wildlife research and management.

The deadline to register for this event is March 27. The registration fee (Regular Member - $140; Student or Retiree - $80; Spouse of Member - $50) includes all meals, banquet attendance and a year-long membership to the Illinois Chapter of The Wildlife Society. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3i0Uvj7.

For more information on the 58th Annual Meeting, visit https://wildlife.org/illinois-chapter/meetings/ or contact Tih-Fen Ting at tting1@uis.edu.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

