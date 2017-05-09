EDWARDSVILLE – The Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, is hosting three exciting events this week.

1950s American film icon Marilyn Monroe stars alongside Tom Ewell in “The Seven Year Itch” in this week’s $2 Tuesday Movie special presentation on May 9.

While his family is away for the summer, Richard Sherman (Ewell) opts to live the life of a bachelor. The girl (Monroe) who lives in the apartment about his catches his eye and they begin spending time together. Shenanigans ensue, of course!

Tickets for the $2 Tuesday Movie will be available one hour before show time and can be purchased with cash or check only. Debit and credit card purchases can be made at the concessions stand.

On Saturday, May 13, Chase & Ovation will hit the Wildey’s stage at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. for two separate shows.

Known as “The World’s Premier Prince Tribute Band” Chase & Ovation is a high impact, non-stop show that takes guests on a tour through every musical period of the “Purple One’s” expansive career. Since 2006, Tommy Chase has entertained hundreds of thousands of Prince fans from around the globe and has even been given the blessing of Prince himself.

Following Prince’s death in April 2016, the band continues to both honor the legend he left behind by paying tremendous reverence to his art.

Tickets to the 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows are still available and can be purchased by visiting their website at WildeyTheatre.com. For more information about the Wildey Theatre, please call (618) 307-1750.

