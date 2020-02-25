GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Climate Protection & Energy Efficiency Committee (CPEEC) was established to improve energy efficiency in municipal operations, protect the environment, educate residents about energy efficiency and climate change, and improve quality of life in Godfrey, Illinois. Since its inception in 2014, the CPEEC has worked closely with the Sierra Club and Lewis and Clark Community College to complete several projects that have a positive impact on both our community and the environment. The CPEEC authored the Godfrey Sustainability Plan that covers everything from climate change to wastewater treatment and makes community-specific recommendations for reducing emissions and increasing sustainability within the Village of Godfrey.

The Village of Godfrey wants to lead by example and inspire village residents to learn more about climate protection and energy efficiency. At the municipal level, the Village of Godfrey has significantly reduced its paper use by utilizing the electronic program BoardDocs to share information with the Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees and residents at meetings. BoardDocs has reduced paper consumption by approximately seven reams of paper per meeting. The Village utilizes a solar-powered sign at Village Hall. They installed energy-efficient lighting in multiple municipal buildings including Village Hall, the Madison County Sheriff substation, the sewer department, the street department, and various lift stations. The Village has installed energy-efficient streetlights and traffic lights throughout the community.

The Village of Godfrey hopes its residents will take advantage of both its online resources and events that promote climate protection and energy efficiency in 2020. The Village provides various environmental resources to residents via its website, godfreyil.org, including links to Air Now, an air quality tool. The Village supports RideFinders in their efforts to improve air quality by reducing traffic congestion. This is a great opportunity for residents to save on gas and vehicle maintenance as well. The CPEEC hosts an annual paper shredding and e-waste drive to help Godfrey residents properly recycle unwanted items. The committee distributes literature on how to promote the welfare of pollinators and native plants at the Godfrey Corn Festival.

Learn more about the committee at www.godfreyil.org, or call 618-466-3324. The Village of Godfrey Village Hall is located at 6810 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey, Illinois 62035. The Village Hall is open Monday through Friday 7:30 AM – 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM. Like and Follow the Village Facebook page @godfreyil to stay up to date on what is happening in Godfrey, Illinois.

