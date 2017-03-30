GODFREY - Bring your basket, there’s a hunt for you—at Glazebrook Park ball diamonds beginning at 2!

The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is set for Sunday, April 9, 2017 from 2 - 4 pm at the Glazebrook Park ball fields. The hunt is designed for children up to age 10 and includes extra activities beyond the quest for eggs. Easter egg crafts, temporary tattoos, games, free drinks and pictures with the Easter Bunny round out the event. Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted for Crisis Food Center of Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Children will be divided by age groups to hunt for eggs. Ages 0-3 will search for eggs on field D, ages 4-6 will search for eggs on field C, and ages 7-10 will search for eggs on field B. The hunt will start promptly at 2 pm.

Dream Home Realty Centre, Inc. will be providing pictures with the Easter Bunny. “We are really fortunate to have such great volunteers and local businesses willing to give to our programs and events,” stated Kimberly Caughran, Director of Parks and Recreation for the Village. “

More like this: