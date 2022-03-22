EAST ALTON - Beginning Monday, April 25th, during their normal garbage pick-up day that week, East Alton Village residents may put out bulk items and general rubbish and junk not suitable for regular garbage pick-up.

Items not allowed: electronics, tires, shingles, car parts, concrete, hazardous materials such as oil, paint, asbestos, etc.

Trash trucks may pick up some of the items during your normal pick-up; a Village dump truck will follow along the garbage routes and pick up other items throughout the week. Depending on the volume, items may be picked up a day or two later after normal trash pick-up.

In order to take advantage of the Village Spring Clean-up, all items must be placed in the area of your regular trash pick-up by 6:00 am on your regular trash pick-up day the week of April 25th.

For NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE (East Alton Village residents only), the Village Drop-Off Center located at 331 Playground Court behind the Municipal Garage will also be open Monday, April 25th through Friday, April 29th from 7 am – 3 pm and Saturday, April 30th from 8 am – 12 pm. Proof of residency is required (including, but not limited to, a valid and current Driver’s License/State ID Card, utility bill, or occupancy permit).

For more information please visit https://eastaltonvillage.org.

