The Unseen Stars began developing in September 2015. The website, theunseenstars.com is a platform designed to interview, promote and highlight the work and contributions of common people; and to partner with local businesses to offer support in the 'shop local' movement primarily within the River Bend area. The Unseen Stars was launched on January 15th, 2016.

On July 29th, 2016 TUS took the stage at Elijah P's with local musician Matt McGibany, lead vocalist for the band "Blu Skies", to talk about the importance of music. Matt's discussion with TUS focuses on the art of music and his personal interactions with it. The discussion covered a wide range of musical topics such as: influence, performing, writing music and lyrical development.

The Blu Skies were formed in 2011 by Matt McGibany as a vehicle for his original music but are foremost, a band that share songwriting and creative input equally. The band features McGibany on lead vocals and lead and rhythm guitar, Phillip Waits on Lead, Rhythm, Lap Steel guitar, Harmonica and Mandolin as well as vocals, Michael Hickey on Keyboard and Vocals, Jerrod Gordon on Bass and a rotation of Dave Clark and John Perotka on Drums.

Their debut CD, Ghost of Design was released in 2013. Since then it has been played on air extensively in St. Louis, Columbia and KC Missouri. Ghost of Design was chosen as one of the top 10 releases of 2013 by KDHX disc jockey Pat Wolf. The band was also featured on the KDHX Local Artist Spotlight as well as the Riverfront Times’ Local Artist Blog written by Mabel Suen.

The Blu Skies recently recorded a brand new track titled “Lonesome in New York” at Lighthouse Sounds in Alton, Illinois with producer/engineer Brennan Struif. This track is the beginning of what will become a brand new, full length record. The album, (still untitled) is due to be released sometime in 2017. In support of the record the band plans to return to the stage as well. For more information you can visit @TheBluSkies and www.bluskiesband.com.

Matt’s interview will be released on theunseenstars.com December 7th, 2016. 'Like' The Unseen Stars @theunseenstars, Follow @unseen48.

The production for this video was sponsored by Mississippi Mud Pottery and Piasa Body Art - both located in Alton IL.

The Unseen Stars and Blu Skies would like to give a special thanks to Elijah P's for allowing us to use their stage for the interview. For additional information about Elijah P’s visit www.elijahps.com.

