ST. LOUIS - The Union Station Halloween Experience brings family fun to the fall season in St. Louis, October 9 - 31.

Created for children 12 and under and their families, the Union Station Halloween Experience is a themed walking journey through the historic railroad terminal's stationary rail cars. Each train car features a spooky theme including pirates, witches, dark creatures and a candy wonderland.

Guests can purchase tickets and start their Halloween journey inside a huge tent filled with a not-so-scary maze, a series of boo-rific decorated rooms and a big barnyard where guests 12 and under receive a free pumpkin.

Onboard the rail cars, characters read a story with clues and interactive elements to solve the Riddle of the Werewolf. Kids get a special treat at the end of the journey.

The Union Station Halloween Experience is open daily, October 9 - 31 from 1 to 9 p.m. with the last ticket sold at 8 p.m.

Ticket options allow guests to incorporate package deals with Union Station's other attractions, adding a visit to the St. Louis Aquarium and the 200-foot-tall St. Louis Wheel at a reduced price.

Timed tickets for the Union Station Halloween Experience are $20 per person and may be purchased on site or online at:

https://www.stlouisunionstation.com/halloween-train-ticketing.

With normal Halloween plans changed due to COVID-19, the new event has been created with guest safety in mind. Just 12 people will be admitted to each train car at a time to allow for appropriate social distancing. Masks are required and family groups will be seated separately. The train cars and tent areas will be sanitized throughout the day according to Union Station's strict safety protocols.

STAY AND PLAY

Hotel room packages with Halloween Experience tickets start at $150/night for families that want to continue the Halloween fun with an overnight stay at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel after the event.

Parking for the event is $5 per car.

ACTIVITIES ON THE PLAZA

A fall festival market tent will house shopping and activities on the Purina Performance Plaza. Halloween items will be for sale, including decorating kits for pumpkins distributed during the event.

Fun festival-style food and drinks will be available on the Plaza and Soda Fountain, Union Station's popular retro diner, is adding Halloween Freak Shakes to the menu.

HALLOWEEN ON THE WHEEL

Scan the skies for witches and ghosts from the top of the St. Louis Wheel. The 200-foot-tall observation wheel at Union Station will be lighted in Halloween color themes during the event and a scary soundtrack will play on the Plaza. Hourly fire and light shows will entertain families on the Union Station lake.

UNDERWATER SCARES

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station gets in on the Halloween fun with underwater pumpkin carving. The Aquarium's talented divers will create Jack o' Lantern treats for the fishy residents of Shark Canyon. Carving demonstrations will take place on Saturdays and Sundays during dive shows at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Follow the event on social media @stlunionstation, @aquariumstl and @stlouiswheel; #HalloweenAtUnionStationSTL.

The Union Station Halloween Experience is located under the historic train shed at 201 S. 18th Street, St. Louis, MO 63013.

