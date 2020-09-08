JERSEYVILLE - The Stadium Theater at 117 E. Pearl St. in Jerseyville has played a large role in the downtown area over the years. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, the theater has been closed except for a brief time it was open then closed again.

Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell said the Stadium Theater will open on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Mayor Russell said the theater will be following all the precautionary Illinois Health Department of Public Health rules for theaters when it reopens from masks, to social distancing, and constant sanitizing.

“They will operate I think at 50 percent capacity to start,” the mayor said. “I know people have absolutely missed the theater. It will be good to see the lights on outside the theater next week.”

The theater will officially open at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17, with “Unchanged: He Can Happen To Anyone,” starring Russell Crowe, “The New Mutants,” and “Tenet.”

Mayor Russell encourage residents to follow proper precautions with masks, social distancing and sanitizing. He also urged area residents to support the local restaurants during this difficult time for all of them because of the pandemic.

