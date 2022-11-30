BELLEVILLE - Rudolph might not have been able to join in all the “reindeer games,” but area residents can. The St. Clair County Transit District, in conjunction with Citizens for Modern Transit and Metro Transit, will host “Reindeer Games” on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Belleville Transit Center, which is located at 800 Scheel Street in Belleville. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a live reindeer, games, snacks, crafts and a commemorative photo. Children will also receive a goodie bag.

Those in attendance will be able to see a live reindeer before making a reindeer craft, playing reindeer-themed games, taking a photo and enjoying cookies, milk, juice and water. The Belleville Transit Center is accessible via MetroLink; three, fixed MetroBus routes, including 1–Main Street-State Street, 15–Belleville-Shiloh-O’Fallon and 16–St. Clair Square; the SCTTD Flyer Service. There is also a spacious Park-Ride lot at the transit center for those driving their personal vehicles.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are thrilled to provide a free, fun-filled holiday event to those living in St. Clair County and throughout the St. Louis region,” said Ken Sharkey, Managing Director for St. Clair County Transit District. “It’s not every day that you get to see a live reindeer at a transit center. I hope individuals and families will come out to celebrate the season with us.”

To learn more about St. Clair County Transit District and the “Reindeer Games” event, please visit www.scctd.org for more information.

Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District contracts with Bi-State Development to provide public transportation services in St. Clair County, Ill., by way of 11 Metro Transit Centers; 12 MetroBus routes; on-demand, shared-ride services and more – connecting individuals to jobs, education, healthcare, entertainment, the MetroBikeLink and other destinations. Those with questions about service, they can call (618) 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.scctd.org.

More like this: