ALTON – The Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of their religious community by hosting a Convent Open House from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 6 from 2-5 p.m. at 1 Franciscan Way.

“We invite the community to join us in gratitude for God’s fidelity over the course of the years in allowing us to make Christ’s merciful love visible,” said Sister M. Karolyn, FSGM.

The Convent Open House will include an opportunity to tour St. Francis Convent while learning about the history and way of life of the congregation. The tour will conclude with a video presentation and refreshments with the Sisters. Activities for children will also be available.

Parking and shuttles will be provided from the OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center parking lot. For more information and to register, visit www.altonfranciscans.org.