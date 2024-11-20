ALTON – It’s the season when red kettles begin popping up everywhere – on store counters, in restaurants and outside popular Christmas shopping locations, reminding us that the holidays are a time of caring and sharing. The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kicks off this coming weekend with Chairs John and Cathy Keller at the community tree lighting on Nov. 22 at Lincoln Douglas Square in Alton.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and includes a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as caroling, hot chocolate and cookies. Children from The Salvation Army After School Program will perform a hip-hop dance and a special rendition of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

For those unable to attend the Tree Lighting in person, portions of the event will be streaming live on Riverbender.com, hosted by Riverbender’s C.J. Nasello and the Big Z’s Mike Roberts.

The Red Kettle Campaign officially began at Walmart stores on Nov. 16 and will launch at other locations on Nov. 23, continuing thru Dec. 24.

Hours for bell ringing are 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Those wishing to help can sign up at www.RegisterToRing.com. An estimated 1,500 volunteers are needed to cover all of the time slots and locations in Madison County.

This year, the Regal Beagle (3043 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, IL) is hosting a giant soldier that lights up and says ‘thank you’ when a donation is placed in the kettle.

“When we see the red kettles and hear the bells ringing, it reminds us that the Christmas season is upon us,” Cathy Keller commented. “Whether it’s volunteering your time or making a donation, let’s not forget the true meaning of Christmas and embrace the spirit of giving.” “We hope you will consider helping your neighbors in need,” Salvation Army Madison County Corps Captain Cassy Grey went on to say. “Whether you round up at the register, place a gift in the kettle or volunteer to ring bells, your support is much needed and deeply appreciated.”

