The Salvation Army and Schnucks Renew Holiday Partnership In Celebration Of 75th Anniversary Of Tree Of Lights Campaign.

ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc., is continuing its decades-long partnership with The Salvation Army during the upcoming holiday season. From Wednesday, Nov. 9 through Wednesday, Nov. 23, Schnucks customers can donate to The Salvation Army by choosing to “Round Up” their purchases to the nearest dollar. Those customers who use self-checkouts may choose a $1, $3, or $5 “Scan and Give” option. Schnucks Rewards members also can donate their Rewards to The Salvation Army, as part of the Donate Your Rewards program.

Every penny of round-up donations will support The Salvation Army in the communities in which it is donated. In 2021, Schnucks and its customers donated $266,000 to The Salvation Army as part of the Round-Up campaign.

At the conclusion of the Round-Up, Schnucks will welcome back The Salvation Army’s bell ringers and their iconic red kettles. Starting Friday, Nov. 25, and continuing through Christmas Eve, bell ringers will return to all Schnucks stores, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily.

“Through our Round Up at the Register campaigns our generous customers continue to show how a few cents can quickly add up and make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate in our communities,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Our company and The Salvation Army have been partners for nearly 40 years, and we’re honored to continue that partnership this holiday season through the Round-Up at the Register and by once again hosting bell ringers at all of our stores.”

“The donations raised through the Schnucks Round Up campaign will make sure families have food on their tables for their holiday meals, assist with utility and rental assistance, and will give Schnucks customers the opportunity to help these families have brighter holidays,” said Lt. Col.

Article continues after sponsor message

Robert A. Webster, Divisional Commander, Midland Division, The Salvation Army. “This year marks the 75th anniversary of The Tree of Lights campaign. The Tree of Lights is critical to supporting services provided year-round by The Salvation Army. This year's goal is $6.2M in the Greater St. Louis area.”

Earlier this year, The Salvation Army of Greater St. Louis recognized Schnucks with the Doing the Most Good award highlighting the company's commitment to serving the community and for providing support to The Salvation Army.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 114 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160thlargest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15thlargest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has been inspiring hope, combating poverty, and meeting human needs without discrimination since 1865. Through the generosity of donors and the selfless efforts of volunteers, The Salvation Army will continue to "Fight for Good" against hunger and hopelessness across every ZIP code.







More like this: