MADISON COUNTY – The Salvation Army After School Program takes place at 525 Alby Street in Alton, each school day from 3-6 p.m. This supervised program is free of charge for students 5-15 years of age and includes help with homework, tutoring for reading skills and dinner.

During the 2022-2023 school year, the program served 2,257 meals.

“We provide food, help with school work and a devotional lesson,” said Youth Director Adam Thiel. “This year we will be offering NASP Archery twice a month, time in the gym, and more seasonal crafts. We will also be doing some guest-led events throughout the year, including our popular “Let the Music Begin” program, beginning mid-September.”

The After-School program is looking for volunteers who can help with reading skills, serving meals and playing board or gym games with the students.

Artists or guest speakers with a special hobby to share would also be welcome. “Above all,” Thiel continued, “We are looking for someone who wants to have an impact on kids’ lives. The most important thing is just being there for the kids.”

To volunteer or donate, please contact Adam.Thiel@usc.salvationarmy.org or call (618) 465- 7764. If you are unable to volunteer but would like to contribute to the After School Program, a donation of new, junior-sized basketballs (27oz) or new, age-appropriate board games would be greatly appreciated. For media inquiries, please contact Capt. Cassy Grey at (701) 955-4556 or cassondra.grey@usc.salvationarmy.org. www.salarmymidland.org

