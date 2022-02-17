ALTON/GODFREY - Isabelle Droste of Marquette Catholic High School and Kamren Mason-El of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for December at the regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Isabelle Droste is a senior at Marquette Catholic High School. She is the daughter of Lucy Hendrix and Matt Droste. She has been on the high honor roll every semester since her freshman year. Isabelle has a 4.69 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, and she was selected as an Illinois State Scholar.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, Isabelle has also been a captain of the Scholastic Bowl team since her freshman year. She has also been a member of the girls' golf team for all four years. Throughout her time at Marquette, Isabelle has been involved in multiple clubs and holds several different leadership positions. She is the president of the Interact Club, a Rotary-sponsored club, and she has been involved with Interact for three years. Isabelle is also the president of the Rose Morelli Chapter of the National Honor Society, to which she was inducted during her junior year. Isabelle has also participated in Students Against Destructive Decisions, Student Council, Student Ambassadors Club, Campus Ministry, Breast Cancer Awareness Club, Yearbook, and Students for Soldiers Club. Isabelle is most proud of her dedication to an organization she created and leads named Students Offering Support or S.O.S. The S.O.S. club is a mental health awareness group that benefits the entire student body at Marquette. Their mission is to create a supportive, inclusive, and informative space for all students, no matter their background or current situation.

Isabelle demonstrates Marquette’s Serviam values through her over 260 hours of community service. Isabelle has volunteered her time at the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, St. Baldrick's Foundation, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and many more. Isabelle Droste plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the Honors Program. She will major in psychology on the pre-med track in hopes of becoming a pediatrician.

Kamren Mason-El is the daughter of Kristy and Donald Mason-El, and is currently a senior at Alton High School with a 4.478 GPA.

During her four years at Alton High, she has participated in several groups within the school, and was re-elected as the president of her class all four years at AHS. Along with being Class President, Kamren also had several other leadership roles within her school. These include being the Vice-President of her school’s chapter of National Honor Society, being the President of the National Council of Negro Women Youth (NCNW), being the Treasurer of Mu Alpha Theta, and being a Fall Senior Leader and Social Media Manager for the Alton Varsity Cheerleading Team.

Kamren has also been involved in Lewis and Clark’s Upward Bound Program, RRSK, Student Council, 100 Black Men’s Pathway to Womanhood, Riverbend Growth Association’s Youth Committee, S.W.A.G Steppers, and has been a cheerleader for the majority of her time at Alton High. On top of that, Kamren served as a Student Assistant in the Main Office at her school, and played a key role in the planning and execution of several of the dances and school functions through her presidential role in the Student Council. This includes helping set up, organizing, and planning events such as Homecoming, Prom, Spirit-Week, and the Blood Drives at Alton High.

In her free time, Kamren tutors, works at Shivers Frozen Custard, and is a Youth Leader at Greater Saint James Baptist Church. Some of her achievements include being on High Honor Roll all four years, being the AHS Student Athlete of the Month for January, St. Louis Post Dispatch Average “A” Student, and being the Art Fahner-Edward Jones Remarkable Redbird of the Month for January. Along with that, she was also the 2021 Prom Queen at Alton High School, has been recognized for being the Optimist Student of the Month, and was chosen to be a Student Ambassador in both her freshman and senior year at Alton High School.

In regards to community service, Kamren has accumulated over 100 service hours and has actively worked to serve her community. From volunteering to Ring the Bells for the Salvation Army, volunteering for Team Honduras through National Honor Society, tutoring her peers through Mu Alpha Theta, and even being a volunteer cheer coach for Calvary Baptist’s Upward Program, she has been heavily involved in her community and states that she has “loved every moment of it”. Kamren credits her supporting family, church-family, and teachers for the achievements that she has been able to make thus far. She also especially thanks her grandmother and her older sister for their role in guiding and supporting her throughout her high school years.

Kamren is planning on attending the University of Illinois and will major in Political Science on the path to becoming a lawyer. She believes that being a lawyer will give her the ability to make an impact on her community and the Riverbend area as a whole. She truly loves her town and school, and hopes to make it a better place for everyone in it.

