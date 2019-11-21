ST. LOUIS - Three Sixty at the top of the Hilton at the Ballpark is debuting its holiday happening - "Up On The Rooftop" - on December 1, 2019. The popup cocktail experience will remain open through December 31.

Go “Up On The Rooftop” as 360 hosts the highest and best seasonal pop-up bar of the holidays. Step into the 360 snow globe creation 400 feet over the St. Louis skyline with great views of the glowing Gateway Arch and downtown lights at the top of the Hilton at the Ballpark.

Enjoy special seasonal cocktails, created by Three Sixty's master mixologist Kyle Mathis, guaranteed to warm your Christmas stockings. Bring your friends to share small bites and pose with glittering holiday decor.

There is no cover charge before 10 p.m. “Up On The Rooftop” will be open December 1 – 31, 2019. Three Sixty is located at 1 S. Broadway in downtown St. Louis; 314.241.8439; 360rooftop@360-stl.com.

Three Sixty's "Up On The Rooftop" specialty cocktails, served in creative mugs, include:

TICKLE FIGHT - BUDDY THE ELF MUG

Slow and Low Rock and Rye Whiskey, Angostura, Lemon, Maple, Hot Cider

MOOSE MUGS - MOOSE MUG

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Alvear Amontillado Sherry, Giffard Creme de Cocoa, Cream, Eggs

LOVE IS ALL AROUND - FLUTE

Sip Smith Citrus Gin, Cranberry Vanilla “Sauce”, Lime, Spiced Grand Marnier

HEAVY ON THE CINNAMON, LIGHT ON THE CLOVE - PINT WITH LOGO

Brick River Homestead Cider, Mulled Wine Syrup

OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY - SANTA SOLO CUP

Camus VS Cognac, Cinnamon, Giffard Creme de Cocoa, Cocoa Puff infused Almond Milk

