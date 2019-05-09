(The Riverbend Region – May 9th, 2019) The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee recently held their year-end ceremony at Riverbender.com Community Center. The Committee’s students, mentors, and area non-profits were recognized for all their hard work over the 2018-2019 school year. This year the committee held a Trivia Night Fundraiser which raised $5,800 to be split between one student in the form of a scholarship and one Non-Profit in the form of a donation.

The students on the committee are one Senior and one Junior from each of the five area high schools. They volunteer at five area Non-Profits throughout the school year: American Cancer Society, Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, Community Hope Center, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and Pride Incorporated. After much discussion the students decided to donate $2,900 to Community Hope Center.

During the year the students receive points for their participation in the committee. After the points are tallied the student with the most points receives the scholarship. For 2019 Grace Napp of Alton High School received $2,900 for the hard work and dedication she put into the Young Adults Committee.

The RiverBend Growth Association would like to thank the mentors for their dedication to the students and the committee: Lindsey Kahl with Midwest Members Credit Union, Jeff Lauritzen with COUNTRY® Financial, Amber Scott with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Cindy Smalley with Cope Plastics, and Sandy Smith with TheBANK of Edwardsville. They would also like to thank the principals and delegates from each of the five area high schools: Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton – Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

