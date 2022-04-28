RIVERBEND REGION - The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee presents the Young Adults Committee Scholarship Raffle. With eight chances to win this is a great opportunity to help support our youth in the Riverbend area. Purchase your tickets today for your chance to win one of over $2,000 worth of prizes!

The Young Adults Committee (YAC) consists of four representatives from the RiverBend Growth Association’s member schools and mentors from the RiverBend Growth Association’s membership. The high school representatives are two juniors and two seniors from Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton – Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School. This year’s students are Kennedy Bickmore, Audrey Bosse, Addison Denton, Allie Lively, Kamren Mason-El, Allie Schrumpf, Thomas Strohmeier, Reaghan Williams, Isabel Baldwin, Anbrielle Blake, Joe Brangenberg, Serenity Eldridge, Olivia Goodman, Ava Meneses, Mary Nguyen, Jayden Ross, Mia Seibert, and Benjamin Werts.

Prior to the pandemic, the YAC students partnered with area non-profit organizations to volunteer and learn about their mission. Throughout this 2021/2022 school year, the students have had an opportunity to learn from non-profit organizations via presentations from Oasis Women’s Center, 5A’s Animal Shelter, and YWCA Southwestern Illinois.

This year the students have collaboratively created, coordinated, and presented a fundraiser with the anticipated collected proceeds to establish a scholarship fund, which will then be awarded to a deserving YAC student(s) at the end of the school year. The students this year with the help of their mentors have collected more than $2,000 in prizes. The prizes to be awarded are an iPad Air, iPad, AirPods Pro, Vizio 50″ TV, River Dragons Baseball season tickets for 2, River Dragons Baseball and Best Western Premier package, a Gift Card Bundle #1 ($250+ value), a Gift Card Bundle #2 ($250+ value), Kate Spade purse and wallet, and a coffee basket.

Tickets are 1 ticket for $10, 8 tickets for $50, and 20 tickets for $100. To purchase tickets, visit https://growthassociation.com/yac-raffle/, call 618-467-2280, or purchase in person at the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion 6722 Godfrey Road, Godfrey Illinois 62035. For any questions about the raffle, contact Stefanie Withers at 618-467-2284 or email swithers@growthassociation.com.

Last year the students were able to raise $10,000 from this same type of raffle fundraiser. The money was then awarded to 10 students on the committee: Ainsley Fortschneider, Allie Schrumpf, Kristine Lauritzen, Reaghan Williams, Emma Seibert, Kamren Mason-El, Jasmine Finley, Addison Denton, Kennedy Bickmore, and Abbi Geiger.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county, and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

