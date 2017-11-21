GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association is partnering with area small businesses to promote Small Business Saturday, November 25th, 2017. The RiverBend Growth Association will be having a Small Business Saturday Raffle of $50. The winner can choose between a gift card or the opportunity to donate that money to a local charity of their choice.

Small Business Saturday was launched in 2010 as an effort to support local places that make our communities strong. Join the RiverBend Growth Association as we celebrate all the places that make our community great on Small Business Saturday.

For your chance to enter the Small Business Saturday Raffle pick up your Passport at a designated small business, and make purchases at six (6) Riverbend area small businesses. Make sure those businesses either stamp or sign your passport after you make your purchase. Once you fill up your passport drop it back off at any designated small business for your chance to win.

The designated small businesses to pick up and drop off your passport are: Airport Plaza Bowl, Alton Sports Tap, Bluff City Grill, East Alton Ice Arena, Godfrey Meat Market, Grafton Oyster Bar, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, hazel2blue, Highflyers Grille, Jeffrey’s Flowers by Design, Jeni J’s Gifts, Guest Houses, & IceHouse Winery, The Old Bakery Beer Company, Olive Oil Marketplace Alton, PopUtopia Gourmet Popcorn and Sweets, Rolling Hills Golf Course, Sherry’s Snacks, SmartStyle Hair Salon (Wood River, IL), St. Peters Hardware & True Value Rental, and WellCreek Pharmacy – Bethalto. (Jeni J’s will also be having a Holiday Sleigh pop-up shop at 301 W. Main St. in Grafton as a designated place to pick up and drop off passports.)

Article continues after sponsor message

The raffle winner will be chosen on #GivingTuesday, November 28th. The winner has their chance to receive a $50 gift card or an opportunity to donate $50 to a Riverbend Non-Profit of their choice.

Small Business Saturday is also the first day of the Hayner Public Library’s Library Card Appreciation Week. Some businesses in the Hayner Public Library district are offering special promotions from November 25th to December 2nd as part of their Fifth Annual Library Card Drive. Show your library card at the businesses listed on their Facebook page, and if they are a small business have them sign or stamp your passport too.

As you are shopping on Small Business Saturday do not forget to post and share your shopping experiences on the businesses Facebook page, use the hashtags #SmallBizSat or #ShopSmall, and tag the RiverBend Growth Association.

The RiverBend Growth Association is both the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities. The mission of the Growth Association is to provide leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this: