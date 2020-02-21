GODFREY – Beverly Farm is excited to announce that the Riverbend Growth Association will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Grand Reopening of The Shoppes at Beverly Farm from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020. Everyone is invited to attend. Free bakery samples from our very own Busy Bee Bakery will be available.

The Shoppes at Beverly Farm were recently renovated with the assistance of Gary Scott Construction of Jerseyville, IL, who provided general contracting services for the project. Open to the public at large, as well as residents and staff of Beverly Farm, The Shoppes consist of our Resale Shoppe and our Coffee Shoppe.

“Our Resale Shoppe provides not only for the folks who call Beverly Farm home, but for the entire area, as well, thanks to year-round donations,” said Sandy Ferris, Business Operations Director. “Women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, shoes, books, toys, and more, are all available. Come by and browse often. We restock daily as new items arrive.”

“Our Coffee Shoppe offers an array of beverages from locally packaged coffees, to fountain soda, and some delicious baked goods from our Busy Bee Bakery, as well as some select items from Duke’s Bakery.” Sandy Ferris continued. “With our drive-thru window, it’s quick and easy to stop and get a coffee, juice, soft drink or snack and be on your way.”

The Shoppes at Beverly Farm are located at 6133 Humbert Road, Godfrey, Illinois, at the front of the Beverly Farms campus. The Shoppes are open Mon.-Fri. from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sat. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Sun.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth to establish a caring home, socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes; a recreation center with a pool; an equestrian center; medical services; therapies, and much more. Nearly 400 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities call Beverly Farm home. We challenge and encourage them to live their best life. Beverly Farm also manages an onsite resale shoppe and coffee shoppe, and members of our local community are encouraged to visit and make use of these amenities.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

