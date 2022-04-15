EDWARDSVILLE –The Princeton Review has named Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Nursing (SON) as one of the best in the country for its online Master of Science in Nursing program, marking the first time the SON has been included on the list .

“Online nursing school master’s programs have become as rigorous as their on-campus counterparts,” PrincetonReview.com states. “For many nursing graduate school candidates, an online degree might even be the smarter choice. Online programs offer flexibility, affordability, access to innovative technologies, students from a diversity of career backgrounds, and global opportunities.”

The SON offers online master’s degree programs in nurse educator (NE) and healthcare and nursing administration (HCNA).

“The nurse educator program provides a challenging sequence of courses to assure that graduates are prepared to be successful in an initial role in academic or hospital-based education,” said Kay Gaehle, PhD, coordinator of the NE program. “Our graduates indicate a high level of satisfaction with the program.”

“One of the most exciting things about our HCNA program is our continued commitment to clinical experience,” said Andrew Griffin, PhD, assistant dean for graduate programs. “While the courses are online, we still include practicum hours where students spend time with nursing leaders in hospital and clinic settings. This time proves to be extremely valuable to our students upon graduation as they move into leadership positions.”

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college and graduate school-bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, N.Y. The company is not affiliated with Princeton University.

The School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy, and community service. Enrolling more than 1,700 students in its baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration, and education.

