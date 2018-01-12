EDWARDSVILLE – Every successful basketball team has the type of players who make contributions of all sorts.

Quierra Love, a sophomore on Edwardsville's girls basketball team, has made many contributions for the Tigers' this season; Love had nine points for EHS in their 78-40 win at home over Collinsville at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday night.

“It was a slow first half,” Love said in a post-game interview. “We worked great as a team today.”

Being a part of the Edwardsville program means much to Love, who is averaging 7.7 points per game and 2.0 rebounds per game for the Tigers so far this season. “It's a huge honor and I feel blessed to be on a team like this,” Love said. “They teach you things, lessons and challenge you in practice.”

As far as her role on the team goes, “my role is to shoot the ball, handle it, get teammates involved and also score a little – whatever it takes,” Love said. “I've been playing basketball since fifth or sixth grade; I started in Collinsville.

“It is a great program,” Love said of the EHS program. “The program has taught me many things, on and off the court – they're still teaching me things. I'm still learning and always am learning.”

The Tigers host Alton at 6 p.m. Friday at home as part of a Southwestern Conference girls-boys doubleheader.

