SPRINGFIELD - The Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, and Peel Brewing Company, O'Fallon, will join craft beer brewers throughout the state at a competition at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Friday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 13.

The Governor’s Office of the Illinois Bicentennial in partnership with the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild and the Associated Beer Distributors of Illinois will present the craft beer competition at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

The event is to highlight the robust craft beer industry and ‘Illinois Made’ products, Illinoisans will be able to celebrate the 200th Birthday of the state with an Official Bicentennial Craft Beer.

“This is a fitting tribute to the number one industry in the state,” Heidi Brown-McCreery, director of the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency and a Bicentennial commissioner, said “There’s already a good buzz about the Craft Beer Competition.”

Craft brewers from Alton, O'Fallon Evanston, Rock Island to Chicago and more accepted an invitation to showcase one of their signature beers, all vying for the chance to be selected to brew the Official Bicentennial Craft Brew. The winner will be determined by a vote of State Fair attendees who sample the offerings and a panel of craft beer experts.

“An Illinois Bicentennial craft beer will be an exciting offering to all craft beer lovers,” said Danielle D’Alessandro, executive director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild. “We are thrilled to highlight our vibrant Illinois craft beer community through this opportunity.”

The Illinois Bicentennial Craft Beer Competition tent is located inside Gate 1 in the Happy Hollow area.

“We are excited to have Illinois brewers from across the state represented in this competition,” Brown-McCreery added.

Brewers who are scheduled to participate:

718 Brew Café, Metropolis

Aleman Brewing Company, Chicago

Bent River Brewing Company, Rock Island

Blue Nose Brewery, Hodgkins

Church Street Brewing Company, Itasca

DESTIHL Brewer, Normal

Engrained Brewing Company, Springfield

Excel Brewing, Breese

Forge Brewhouse, Sycamore

Hand of Fate Brewing Company, Petersburg

Miskatonic Brewing Company, Darien

Myths and Legends Brewing Co., Westmont

Noon Whistle Brewing, Lombard

The Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton

Peel Brewing Company, O'Fallon

Pollyana Brewing Company, Lemont

Sketchbook Brewing Company, Evanston

White Oak Brewing, Normal

Illinois was recognized as a state on December 3, 1818, and the official Illinois Bicentennial will be celebrated in 2018 with events planned across the state on Constitution Day, August 26, 2018, and the grand birthday celebration at the United Center on December 3, 2018. Local municipalities and organizations can upload their Bicentennial activities to the official Bicentennial event calendar on www.illinois200.com.

