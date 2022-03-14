Photos from this article, (or gallery), may be purchased at https://www.randymanning. com/Alton-St-Pats-Pub-Crawl

ALTON - The O’Faoláin Academy Irish dancers posted another memorable performance at Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl in Downtown Alton.

The O’Faoláin Academy offers Irish Dance lessons for children and adults interested in competitive or recreational Irish Dance. Technique, self-esteem, physical fitness, and work ethics are developed in a nurturing, yet structured environment.

The internationally known Ofalolin Dancers started in 2007 and has a strong presence in St. Louis, Metro East, Illinois, Nashville, Tenn., Huntsville, Ala., and more.

The dancers started the day with participation in the Downtown St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day Parade, then ventured over to Alton for a late afternoon performance.

Jennifer Bartley, the owner of the O’Faolin Academy of Irish Dance, said she and the other dancers were extremely excited to be in Alton, Illinois, for Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“This is a casual fun show and we get the crowd involved with a dance-along,” she said. “We love these kinds of events. The academy of dance started in 2007. We are internationally ranked and we are a group of competitive dancers. We just like to get out and dance and enjoy these St. Patrick’s Day events.”

Those in attendance were completely captivated by the famous Irish dancers and Mary Morrison, the owner of Morrison's Pub, said the dancers just added another boost to an otherwise beautiful Irish celebration.

