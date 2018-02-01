EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre kicks off the month of February with a night of laughs at 8 p.m. Friday, February 2, as "Mr. Showtime" David Scott takes the stage.

Scott has been featured on HBO, Comedy Central and is the Guinness World Record Holder for the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual with a time of 40 hours and eight minutes.

Dennis Stroughmatt and Creole Street makes a stop at the Wildey at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 9, as a part of the Edwardsville Parks Department's Winter Concert Series. Dennis Stroughmatt, a Creole fiddler, leads the band as they perform a mix of contemporary blues, swamp pop, traditional Cajun and zydeco. For a few dollars more than the cost of the show guest can arrive early for a few appetizers at 5:45 p.m.

The Neverly Brothers return to the Wildey on Wednesday, February 14, for a special Valentine's Day show starting at 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature a selection of rock n roll love songs from the 50s and 60s.

The Classic Rock Experience comes to the Wildey Saturday, February 17, for a night of filled with lights, special effects and rock music from bands like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Styx, Bob Seger and more. The show starts at 8 p.m. as they perform hits from some of the biggest touring bands from the 70s.

The Love Your Neighbor Project will be having an album release party at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 22, for their new self titled album. Mike Sonderegger, local Edwardsville area resident and musician, leads the band as they debut their album recorded by Scotty Wilbanks. A portion of the night's ticket sales will be donated the local non-profit Neighbors in Need.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 23, St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church and Holy Virgin Mary and Shoghagat Armenian Church will be presenting free showing of the film The Last Inhabitant. Following the screening, the film's director, Jivan Avetisyan, will be present for a question and answer session.

Dogs of Society, a tribute to Elton John, will be closing out the month of February with a performance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 24. Inspired by the early years of Elton John's career, the Dogs of Society deliver an energetic performance with vocalist John Gore.

Every Tuesday is $2 movie night at the Wildey. This month Waiting to Exhale will be screening at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6. An Affair to Remember will be playing on February 13th, Say Anything will be playing on February 20th and Mad Max will wrap up the month on February 27.

For more information on the Wildey Theatre or to purchase tickets for one of the upcoming shows visit www.wildeytheatre.com.

