GODFREY – The Nature Institute (TNI) is hosting a celebration for one of only two lunar eclipses that can be viewed in the Riverbend area this year. On May 15, 2022, from 7-11:15 p.m., TNI will offer moon-themed games, movies, music, guided hikes, snacks, drinks, a prime eclipse viewing location with telescopes, and binoculars, and more, on the TNI grounds. The eclipse will begin at 8:32 p.m. and will reach totality at 11:11 p.m. Registration for this event is available on the TNI website.

The cost will be $10 for TNI members and $12 for non-members.

Lauren Scull, Director of Education, and Dave Schiber, Environmental Educator, are excited about this event. “When I saw we would be having a total lunar eclipse this spring and it would be early enough for people to actually see, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to offer a fun, educational event. Not only do you get to see the eclipse, but you will also get to enjoy a view of the Mighty Mississippi River,” says Dave.

Article continues after sponsor message

Another fun event coming up in May is Messy Play Day scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 21, 2022. Messy play day is designed for young children, but will be fun for older children as well. The good news is that TNI staff clean up after the event.

The ideal age for this event is 18 months to 4 years. For only $3 per child, children will get to paint, splash, squish and stomp through a variety of sensory-based activities.

Learn more at www.TheNatureInstitute.org.

More like this: