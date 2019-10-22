GODFREY - The Nature Institute is having a Pie Bake-Off this fall, a new fundraising event, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

"We hope to provide people of all ages an opportunity to show off their baking skills, encourage people to be outdoors, and share the wonders of The Nature Institute with the community," Angie Moan, TNI ExecutiveDirector, said. "This will be a fun event filled with delicious pie, music, and a bounce house with the price of admission, $6 for adults / $3 for kids under 10. Other items such as food, coffee, beer, baked goods, and TNI swag will be available for purchase at the event. Registration is $20 per baker to participate in the Pie Bake-Off.

"Norefrigerated/cream pies can be entered as we don’t have access to on-site refrigeration. Each individual is asked to bake and bring 4 of the same type of pies, each bakery/restaurant is asked to bake and bring 8 of the same type of pies. We will award $100 CASH prizes to winners in our 3 categories: Individual Adult, Youth (under 18), and Bakery/Restaurant, winners are determined by judges.

"Additionally, one contestant will win the overall “People’s Choice” award who will win $25 CASH prize and bragging rights, determined by most votes from attendees. Registration ends November 6, 2019, for baker entries and event sponsorships.

Admission tickets are on sale online and at the event-Rain or Shine, no refunds. Moan said she is excited to introduce“a family event filled with the friendly competition with a chance to win money, bragging rights, and support a great organization.

"This is an ideal fundraiser event that fits perfectly with the upcoming holiday season, which is usually filled with baked goods and pies," she said. "Anyone who bakes has an opportunity to enter and win.”TNI is a conservation and environmental education organization based in Godfrey, Ill. The non-profit’s mission is to raise awareness and appreciation for the natural world through preservation, restoration, and education. We are happy to share that The Nature Institute was recently named by River Travel Magazine as one of the top five 'Best Preserves,' 'Best Nature Centers,' and 'Best Education Centers' along the Mississippi River.

"We hope that you will join us as we raise funds to help us continue to provide excellent environmental education programs for the public. Dress appropriately, the event is rain or shine."

Please register onlinewww.thenatureinstitute.orgto reserve your space or learn more about us or visit us on Facebook @NatureInstitute###

