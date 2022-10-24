GODFREY - The Nature Institute will be hosting a “Movie on the Lawn” on Friday, November 4. Charade, starring Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant, is a romantic comedy/suspense thriller and will begin at 7 pm. The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to TNI for an evening under the stars.

The film is a classic released in 1963 and will be shown on a 20’ viewing screen with a 1080P projector and 900-watt sound system with a sub-woofer. Bring your own snacks and drinks, alcohol is not permitted. In case of rain, this event will be canceled and we will try again in the spring.

In what's been called 'the best Alfred Hitchcock film which he didn't direct,' a man is thrown off a train, and when the police locate his wife, it turns out she knew nothing about him - not even his real name. There are four men after her, who insist she's in possession of a huge amount of money which they believe to be theirs. If she doesn't give it to them, she'll be killed.

In other TNI news, the trails will close to the public starting December 15 and will remain closed until April 1. Closing the trails to daily public access allows the stewardship crew to do more intensive maintenance and trail upkeep. Closing the preserve during the winter also allows the native animals to feed and gather resources during the long cold winter without human disturbance.

Despite our trails being closed, there will still be Moonlight Hikes and other programs occurring on the preserve at scheduled times. Be sure to check the calendar of events to find the program for you.

For more information, please call (618) 466-9930 or visit www.thenatureinstitute.org

