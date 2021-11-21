ST. LOUIS - Southern rock legends The Marshall Tucker Band have announced their historic 50th Anniversary Tour is coming to the River City Casino & Hotel for one special night Friday, February 11, 2022. Showtime is 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets are $82.50, $52.50, $47.50, $42.50 and $37.50.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the River City Casino & Hotel box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

In 2022, The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) will celebrate five decades since its inception. To celebrate, the multi-platinum southern rock group will hit the road for its historic 50th Anniversary Tour. The tour officially kicks-off in January at the Dosey Doe in The Woodlands, TX. "Five decades of The Marshall Tucker Band ... sometimes it’s still hard to understand,” says MTB lead singer Doug Gray. "We are just regular people. The fans have given us so many special moments over these 50 years. I’m so proud of our band."

In 1972, original members Toy Caldwell, Tommy Caldwell, Doug Gray, Jerry Eubanks, George McCorkle and Paul Riddle came together in Spartanburg, S.C. to form a southern rock band. They knew they had the magic for something that could reach people well beyond the South Carolina state line. They had the sound, the look, and the camaraderie. Problem was, they didn’t have a name. One day while rehearsing in a local warehouse, they came across a key ring with the inscription, ‘Marshall Tucker.’ It belonged to a blind piano tuner who resided in Spartanburg. It was this fated discovery that inspired the band's moniker, and in that moment, The Marshall Tucker Band was born.

"Our special songs, guided by the lyrics of Toy Caldwell, have given us a deep emotional connection with our fans and friends,” adds Gray. "We love you all and can’t wait to see you on the road in 2022.”

About The Marshall Tucker Band

Nearly 50 years ago, The Marshall Tucker Band was founded in Spartanburg, SC. Thanks to hits like "Can't You See," "Heard It in a Love Song," "Fire on the Mountain," and "24 Hours At a Time," the 5x Gold, 3x Platinum-selling Southern Rock group has sold millions of albums worldwide. MTB songs have been featured in major motion picture films and television shows including “Breaking Bad,” “Blow,” “The Box,” “Swing Vote,” “Half Nelson,” “My Name is Earl,” “Cold Case Files” and “Good Guys.” CMT (Country Music Television) named the MTB's "Can't You See" the #4 Greatest Southern Rock Song. The MTB's debut album, The Marshall Tucker Band, reigns as Gibson Guitar's #5 Greatest Southern Rock Album. Ultimate Classic Rock crowned the MTB's "Can't You See" as the #1 Southern Rock Song and GRAMMY® Magazine named the group's logo as one of the most distinctive and iconic brands in music. For more information on The Marshall Tucker Band, visit marshalltucker.com or the official Facebook Page.

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening. For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

