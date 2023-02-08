Names: Left to right sitting is Marce Corbett and Sharon Rowden (deceased). Left to right standing as Ro Noll, Dee Lavic, Mary June Crowson, Mary Dixon, Jean Hauck (deceased), Joan Albers, Carolyn Dooley and Mary Lynn Rose.

City: Godfrey and Alton

Date met: June 1, 1954

What makes your relationship special? Friends from Marquette high school have been getting together monthly for almost 70 years!

Share a memory you have made together: Picture taken on July 5, 2017. This ladies club began in 1954 when they graduated from Marquette High School. In the beginning, they alternated homes to enjoy coffee and conversation. Children were included. That lasted for a few years until there were too many children. From there they continued to meet in their homes but as a ladies’ night out and started playing cards, and sharing snacks and beverages. They would meet twice per month in those days. A few took lessons learning to play bridge, consequently teaching the rest of the group. Over the years, some of the girls have been transferred out of town. As they return, they come back to the group. As the group members have gotten older, they still meet once a month for lunch. No more cards but after almost 70 years, they still find a lot to talk about.

