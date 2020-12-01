ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS- Dave Richards was the longest-serving Rosewood Heights firefighter. He served the department for 59 years before he died on Saturday.

Richards held many positions over his volunteer career including Captain and Assistant Chief. Richards then became a Rosewood Heights Fire District Trustee for many years. David could always be found in the back of the Engine House on Fish Fry days frying hundreds of pounds of fish for the annual fish fry. Without his leadership, the department would not be where it is today.

Richards was best known as the man behind the radio. Anytime Rosewood Heights Fire Department had a call Dave would go to the firehouse and work the radio. It didn’t matter if it was day or night, Dave would be there. Dave lived across the street from the fire department.

Dave graduated from Roxana High School in 1959 and then from Ranken Technical College in 1962. He married Judith Gaul in 1973. They had two sons Scott and Andrew.

Both of his sons followed in his footsteps to become Rosewood Heights firefighters. Scott retired after 20 years with the department and Andrew is still on the department.

Even as a kid Dave spent many hours at the fire department washing trucks and checking on equipment because his dad was a founding member of Rosewood Heights Fire Department.

David enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to play UNO, taking train trips with his train club, and ushering at his church.

