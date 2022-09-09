EDWARDSVILLE - The colorful Artbus from the Macoupin Art Collective (“the Mac”) was in Edwardsville Wednesday afternoon at the Gugger house to get additional storage space and shelving installed by Amy and Chuck Gugger with the assistance of Brandace Cloud, Director of the Mac.

Chuck and Amy are experienced handypersons and helped plan the design of this bus to be used for an outreach program taking art to locations where children have limited opportunities to develop art skills and self-expression.

Joe Gugger, brother of Chuck, stopped by to check in on the progress and remarked on the eye-catching bus that was decorated by community volunteers.

Amy said, “We feel fortunate to be able to help such a unique program as this Artbus. It was a challenge to figure out how to change a school bus into a mobile art studio but an interesting process to design and build it. When I first heard of the Artreach idea, I was hooked and offered to help.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Chuck was the main craftsman to build storage mobile crates for the pottery wheels, sewing machines, glass grinders, and equipment. Steve Hanson from Edwardsville did the electrical work.

Sarah Walker, from Highland, has begun taking the Artbus to smaller communities and teaching skills to children. Also part of the Artreach program, Ms. Sarah is working with young people at the Juvenile Detention Center in Edwardsville.

More information about this and other programs at the Mac can be found at macart.org

More like this: