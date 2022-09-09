Art Bus Program Update - Chuck Gugger w/cartsEDWARDSVILLE - The colorful Artbus from the Macoupin Art Collective (“the Mac”) was in Edwardsville Wednesday afternoon at the Gugger house to get additional storage space and shelving installed by Amy and Chuck Gugger with the assistance of Brandace Cloud, Director of the Mac.

Chuck and Amy are experienced handypersons and helped plan the design of this bus to be used for an outreach program taking art to locations where children have limited opportunities to develop art skills and self-expression.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Joe Gugger, brother of Chuck, stopped by to check in on the progress and remarked on the eye-catching bus that was decorated by community volunteers.

Amy said, “We feel fortunate to be able to help such a unique program as this Artbus. It was a challenge to figure out how to change a school bus into a mobile art studio but an interesting process to design and build it. When I first heard of the Artreach idea, I was hooked and offered to help.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Chuck was the main craftsman to build storage mobile crates for the pottery wheels, sewing machines, glass grinders, and equipment. Steve Hanson from Edwardsville did the electrical work.

Sarah Walker, from Highland, has begun taking the Artbus to smaller communities and teaching skills to children. Also part of the Artreach program, Ms. Sarah is working with young people at the Juvenile Detention Center in Edwardsville.

More information about this and other programs at the Mac can be found at macart.org

Chuck Gugger working on the counters for the interior of the bus.

Brandace Cloud (executive director of the MAC & Ceramics Instructor Blackburn College), Amy Gugger & Chuck Gugger standing in the bus with completed counters.

More like this:

Rhese Baker is a Natural Leader at Cassens Elementary School
Mar 27, 2025
Bob Dylan Tribute, Harp Performance, Scavenger Hunt: Hayner Public Library District Outlines Upcoming Events
2 days ago
Edwardsville Student and Coach Recognized for Saving Teammate's Life
Feb 25, 2025
MCT Unleashes Four More Sculptures On MCT Trails
Mar 12, 2025
Durbin Joins Schiff, Senate Democrats In Demanding USDA Reverse $1 Billion In Canceled Local Food Purchases For Schools, Farmers
Mar 18, 2025

 