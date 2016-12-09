EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department would like to invite the community to enjoy some holiday cheer as we welcome The Lucky Old Sons to the Wildey Theatre for the second installment in the Winter Concert Series on Friday, December 16th at 7pm. Food for this performance is catered by Bella Milano and will be available, until supplies last, starting at 5:45pm.

The Lucky Old Sons is a four-piece band focused on the piano driven rock and country music of the 1950s and 1960s. Inspired by the piano styles of Fats Domino, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnnie Johnson, and Ray Charles, to name a few, the group also writes and records original music along the same lines. They will perform music from their holiday album, A Very Lucky Christmas.

Article continues after sponsor message

While folks will get to enjoy the familiar holiday classics like “Jingle Bells”, they likely haven’t heard them performed like this. All songs will carry the piano driven rock and roll stamp of this band as well as a dose of humor. This concert is sure to get those in attendance in the holiday mood while also entertaining concert goers like only rock and roll can.

Tickets for all of the shows in the Winter Concert Series are now available online at www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750 or at the Wildey Theatre Ticket Office located at 252 N. Main Street. Reserved seat tickets are $14 and include a pre-show tasting from the featured restaurant. Tickets for the show only are $8.

For more information about this series, please contact Katie Grable at the Edwardsville Parks Department at 618-692-7538.

More like this: