GODFREY - Shairetha Allison of Godfrey is the mother of three children and has a devoted mother and an aunt she considers a second mom. Each Mother’s Day is a special time for Shairetha, her mom, aunt, and so many others throughout the area.

As everyone celebrates Mother’s Day today, Shairetha said she wishes her fellow moms a “Happy Mother’s Day.”

“Every day should be Mother’s Day because of how hard we work to make sure our kids are taken care of and invest in our children,” she said. “It is very important to have a close relationship with your children. I also salute all aunts, sisters, and grandparents who play moms to children. Women play such an important role in children’s lives.”

Shairetha’s husband’s name is Will and one of her children attends Alton Middle School and the other two Lewis and Clark Elementary Godfrey. She is so thankful for the Alton

Boys and Girls Club and the work Al Womack and company do each day. Her children go to the Boys and Girls Club after school and activities during the week. Shairetha is a volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club.

Shairetha sells makeup and other accessories in her business in her spare time. The Godfrey woman also said a woman’s work is never done as far as household duties, cooking, cleaning, etc.

She said she couldn’t thank her mother enough for her constant support and now she is trying to do the same with her own children.

“I was fortunate enough to have a mom that was always big on helping me,” she said.

“Our children see everything we do and we have to bring them up right," she added. "I also think it is good as children to treat your parents nice because, in the future, that is who will take care of us. A bond with children is so important.

“I really love being a mother.”

To conclude the story, this is a post from Shairetha Allison about her mother Felecia McMurray:

