As the St. Louis Cardinals prepare to honor the 50th Anniversary of the 1967 World Series Championship, @Texas_Leaguers posted the starting lineup for Game 1. Pretty impressive with the likes of Hall of Famers Lou Brock, Orlando Cepeda, and Bob Gibson in the starting nine. Which peaked some interest–looking back at the starting lineups for the last five World Series titles, which St. Louis Cardinals lineup is the best?

1964 Game 1

1. Curt Flood, CF
2. Lou Brock, LF
3. Dick Groat, SS
4. Ken Boyer, 3B
5. Bill White, 1B
6. Mike Shannon, RF
7. Tim McCarver, C
8. Dal Maxvill, SS
9. Ray Sadecki, P

1967 Game 1

1. Lou Brock, LF
2. Curt Flood, CF
3. Roger Maris, RF
4. Orlando Cepeda, 1B
5. Tim McCarver, C
6. Mike Shannon, 3B
7. Julian Javier, 2B
8. Dal Maxvill, SS
9. Bob Gibson, P

1982 Game 1

1. Tommy Herr, 2B
2. Lonnie Smith, LF
3. Keith Hernandez, 1B
4. George Hendrick, RF
5. Gene Tenace, DH
6. Darrell Porter, C
7. David Green, CF
8. Ken Oberkfell, 3B
9. Ozzie Smith, SS

2006 Game 1

1. David Eckstein, SS
2. Chris Duncan, DH
3. Albert Pujols, 1B
4. Jim Edmonds, CF
5. Scott Rolen, 3B
6. Juan Encarnacion, RF
7. Ronnie Belliard, 2B
8. Yadier Molina, C
9. So Taguchi, LF

2011 Game 1

1. Rafael Furcal, SS
2. Jon Jay, CF
3. Albert Pujols, 1B
4. Matt Holliday, LF
5. Lance Berkman, RF
6. David Freese, 3B
7. Yadier Molina, C
8. Nick Punto, 2B
9. Chris Carpenter, P

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

