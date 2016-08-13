ALTON – The middle of August has nearly arrived and kids around the area are hanging their heads low as they have to head back to school next week.

Luckily for them, the Alton High School National Honors Society had a cool and unique way for the children of the community to wrap up their summer vacation on a high note with their inaugural Kamp Kool Down summer camp.

National Honors Society President Marissa Whiteside, along with her fellow NHS members, worked independently to organize the entire three-day camp. With the guidance of their faculty sponsors, Whiteside and the Society was able to throw a highly successful camp.

“It’s been a lot of work, but all of these parents said their kids had so much fun," Whiteside said. “Three months of work has finally paid off.”

The free day camp allowed children an upwards of 90 children from Kindergarten to fifth grade to participate in fun activities like arts and crafts, indoor and outdoor games, icebreakers to make friends before the school year, music demonstrations from the Marching 100 and water games. Cavalry Baptist Church provided sack lunches for all of the campers.

“We spent six and a half hours blowing up 700 water balloons for our water activities day,” Whiteside said. “They’ll be doing water relays with sponges, sidewalk chalk and other fun water games.”

Of course, it would not be a National Honors Society event without throwing some educational activities in the mix. On Wednesday, the campers were broken up into three groups and had the opportunity to learn some German, Spanish and French in their language breakout sessions.

At the camp’s conclusion on Thursday, the campers received free school supplies to help them kick off the school year on a high note.

