EDWARDSVILLE – The Junior Service of Edwardsville Glen Carbon is excited to bring an event like nothing our area has seen before! On March 19, 2022, The Moose Lodge in Edwardsville will be the place to be!



Co-chairs Sara Colvin, Kate Grahek, Robyn Wendt & Michelle Chitwood state “The chairs of Brisket and Brews are so excited for this event. We are grateful for the support that local businesses have given us in preparing for this event.”

Moussalli’s Prime, 1818 Chophouse, Doc’s Smokehouse, Edley’s BBQ, and Pig on a Wing have amazing tasting options that are sure to please. Don’t eat meat? No worries! For those needing a vegetarian option, Clean Eatz has that covered. Catfish Seminar is coming in from Nashville to knock everyone’s socks off. The band is not solely a country music band, but plays a variety of genres, which will lead to an overall enjoyable experience for everyone present.

Junior Service Club would not be able to have such an awesome fundraising event without the support of all our sponsors, especially our presenting sponsor, EXO. “The community has really joined with Junior Service Club to make sure this event will be a success” states co-chair Sara Colvin.

Besides taking a turn on the mechanical bull that night, our silent auction will have some great items. Two St. Louis Blues packages, a St. Louis Cardinals package, a Traeger Grill Smoker, and a BlackStone, just to name a few hot ticket items. Between the food, craft beer, bourbon, and mechanical bull, Brisket and Brews is sure to be a night to remember.

General admission tickets are on sale now for $75 but going fast! Tickets include:

7 BBQ Tastings - with choices from Edley's BBQ, Pig on a Wing, Moussalli's Prime, Doc's Smokehouse, and 1818 Chophouse!

Texas Roadhouse's Famous Rolls, Chips, and a Sweet Treat too!

1 Craft Beer Flight with 4 Tastings - with choices from Hand of Fate, Schlafly, and Old Bakery Brewery

1 Blue Cowboy our Signature Drink of the Night

About the JSC

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic, non-profit 501 (3)(C) organization comprised of women who are dedicated to making a difference in their community by enriching the lives of others. They strive to foster volunteerism by developing members’ interests and talents through a variety of service projects and fundraising by building relationships. Those interested in learning more about the Junior Service Club should visit the website at www.edglenjuniorservice.org or on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/EdGlenJuniorService

