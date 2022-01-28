EDWARDSVILLE – As the city of Edwardsville prepares for the opening of The R.P. Lumber CENTER this coming May, the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville- Glen Carbon is excited to partner with the city on bringing to the community an amazing place for teens.

The Teen Center will be conveniently located adjacent to Edwardsville High School, Metro-East Lutheran High School, Highway 157 & Governors Parkway. It will offer indoor/outdoor space which can be used for study space, safe gathering with friends and other teen related activities.

Nate Tingley with the City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department states “From the beginning the women of JSC have been a blessing to work with on the planning for the Teen Center and RP Lumber Center as a whole. Their desire to provide a safe and convenient place that parents and students alike can appreciate is a big win for our community. They also bring a reputation of community-centered projects that pay dividends to the residents of Glen Carbon and Edwardsville. Everyone with the City is extremely grateful for their partnership on this project!”

Their upcoming 5k/10k is in support of their efforts for the Teen Center. The race which is themed Fire & Ice follows the Madison County Trails taking off from the Edwardsville High School parking lot. The race includes something for the whole family including a ¼ mile kids fun run, a 5k and a 10k. Costs range from $15 to $40 with prices set to increase after January 31st. There is also a $100 cash prize for the overall male and female winners of both the 5k & the 10k.

Article continues after sponsor message

All funds raised from the 5/10k will support “The Teen Center”. For additional information about the 5/10k or to learn more about JSC and their upcoming events, please visit www.edglenjuniorservice.org.

Current club president Carissa Hess states “The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Junior Service Club is proud to partner with the City of Edwardsville to provide a furnished teen space at the RP Lumber Center. In recent years the club has been part of signature projects in parks and senior centers, leaving a legacy for our younger and older generations. We are excited to reach a new age group with this teen-focused project and cannot wait to see the finished room and the impact it will have for our area teens”.

About the JSC

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic, non-profit 501 (3)(C) organization comprised of women who are dedicated to making a difference in their community by enriching the lives of others. They strive to foster volunteerism by developing members’ interests and talents through a variety of service projects and fundraising by building relationships. Those interested in learning more about the Junior Service Club should visit the website at www.edglenjuniorservice.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EdGlenJuniorService.

More like this: