Whether Irish-born or just Irish at heart, this year presented a challenge as to how to show that Irish Pride without the help of green beer and local pubs. Usually, St. Patrick’s Day brings a huge crowd to the area bars, where patrons are able to show off their signature St. Patty’s Day green attire and enjoy the holiday's staple meal, Corned Beef and Cabbage, but this year, the doors were closed at every Illinois tavern due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has caused massive shutdowns of otherwise popular establishments.

So what did people do to keep the Irish Spirit alive this year? Angela Clark, of Granite City, says she celebrated at work this year. A Social Services Director at Stearns Nursing Rehab, Angela says she is partied with the residents! They made green milkshakes, ate Green Eggs and Ham, and even painted their nails green! The residents enjoyed the change in routine, especially since they have been unable to have visits from family or friends recently to keep their risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus at a minimum. Angela says that even patient appointments have been canceled, for the time being, except dialysis, leaving very little distraction for them throughout the days.

Melissa Outhouse, of Godfrey, says she spent St. Patrick's Day making green sugar cookies with her kids and relaxing while they watched cartoons. Melissa says that normally her St. Patrick’s Day is a little less G-rated, but this year, she feels she made the best of things and took advantage of the extra time at home with her little ones.

Whether you choose to pick up the traditional Irish meal from curbside servers at Johnson's Corner, State Street Market or another local business or celebrated the holiday at work, it seems that the Irish Spirit found a way to make a cheerful appearance!

