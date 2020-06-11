East Alton – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced intermittent daytime closures of the eastbound lanes of IL 111/140 near the intersection of Powder Mill Road beginning on Friday, June 12, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to do pavement repairs and is expected to be complete by June 18, 2020.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is Kinney Contractors, Inc. of Raymond, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.