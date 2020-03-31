Cahokia, Illinois – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the northbound center lane and right lane of Interstate 255 at milepost 12.4 will be closed today, March 31, 2020. The lane closures are needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge over Prairie du Pont Creek. It is anticipated all lanes will be re-opened at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

